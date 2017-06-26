WATCH: Man trapped on rock in raging waters rescued



NEVADA COUNTY, California (NBC News) — Dramatic video from the California Highway Patrol shows a swimmer being rescued by helicopter after

he was stranded on a rock in the middle of a turbulent river in northern California.

It happened Saturday in the Emerald Pools just south of Lake Spaulding in Nevada County.

A swimmer thought he could swim across the rushing river but realized it was too much.

He made his way to a rock in the middle of the rushing water where he sat waiting for help.

Thankfully, a rescue technician and an emergency helicopter were able to lift the man to safety.

The rescued man says he is thankful for the help and plans to pay that good fortune forward by volunteering for his local search and rescue team in Reno.