SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

Spectators watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heads skyward after being launched at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Sunday, June 25, 2017. SpaceX has succeeded in landing a Falcon 9 first-stage booster on a vessel in the Pacific after a launch from California. The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base Sunday, carrying 10 satellites for Iridium Communications. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A SpaceX rocket carried 10 communications satellites into orbit from California on Sunday, two days after the company successfully launched a satellite from Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off through low-lying fog at 1:25 p.m. Pacific time from Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Los Angeles. It carried a second batch of new satellites for Iridium Communications, which is replacing its orbiting fleet with a next-generation constellation of satellites.

About 7 minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s first-stage booster returned to earth and landed on a floating platform on a ship in the Pacific Ocean, while the rocket’s second stage continued to carry the satellites toward orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 on Friday launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida and boosted a communications satellite for Bulgaria into orbit. Its first stage was recovered after landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic.

