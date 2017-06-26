Simpsonville bank robber ID’d as fmr. Williamston police chief

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man who robbed a Simpsonville bank after handing a note to one of the tellers stating that he was armed, according to the Simpsonville Police Department.

Around 9:58 a.m. Saturday, a man came into a Bank of America on Fairview Road with the note demanding money.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery, police say.

The suspect has been identified as Richard E. Inman.

Inman was caught and arrested Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Former Williamston Mayor Carthel Crout confirmed that Inman is the former Williamston Police Chief.

A Williamston council member also said he recognized the suspect as the former police chief.