Crews clear scene of reported structure fire in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews have cleared the scene of a reported structure fire in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, The Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police, Isle of Palms Fire Department, and EMS crews responded to the incident in the 1000 block of Cottingham Drive at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

We are working to learn more details from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.