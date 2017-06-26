Philando Castile family reaches $3M settlement in death

By Published:
FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile adorns the gate to the governor's residence where protesters continue to demonstrate in St. Paul, Minn., against the July 6 shooting death of Castile by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn. Prosecutors announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, that Yanez has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist who was killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.

The settlement was announced Monday by attorneys for Valerie Castile and the city of St. Anthony.

The settlement avoids the drawn-out process of a federal wrongful death lawsuit stemming from Philando Castile’s death. The 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker was killed by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile said he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun.

The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges this month.

The settlement will be covered by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. It requires state court approval.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s