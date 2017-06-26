‘Pharma Bro’ defies advice to keep quiet before fraud trial

FILE - In this Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo, former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli arrives at Brooklyn federal court with members of his legal team, in New York, for a pretrial conference in his securities fraud trial. Shkreli's trial begins Monday, June 26. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A former pharmaceutical company CEO who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving medication 5,000 percent just can’t keep quiet.

Even with his securities fraud trial set to begin with jury selection on Monday, Martin Shkreli hasn’t stopped preening for cameras and trolling on social media. Legal experts say the behavior has upended conventional wisdom about avoiding negative pretrial publicity.

His lawyer claimed last year the 34-year-old Shkreli had agreed to lay low until his case was resolved. But since then, he’s gone online to call members of Congress “imbeciles” and mock a freelance journalist in a way that got him kicked off of Twitter.

Shkreli told The Associated Press that he’s “excited” about the trial.

