Official to present letter to board about Rollings Middle School

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Director of Transportation of Dorchester District 2 is expected to present a letter to the school board about Rollings Middle School of the Arts.

We’re told the document will ask for buses dedicated to the school, and its students, once it moves into its new facility in December or January.

Under this proposal, school would begin at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:55 p.m. Buses would pick-up students in their neighborhoods at 8:15 a.m. on school days.

The letter will be presented at the school board meeting scheduled for Monday, June 26.

