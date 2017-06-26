New Mount Pleasant Town Hall weeks away from opening

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) —

After four years of planning, designing, and construction, the new Mount Pleasant Town Hall is almost complete.

Town leaders plan a ribbon cutting August 8 for the 92,000 square foot facility.

The project cost just under $34 million. Funds for the project came from Tax Increment Funding, or TIF.

That money is set aside for projects like this. Other TIF-funded projects were Waterfront Park and Shem Creek Park.

“It’s to create areas that may have been blighted, that might not have been improved,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page.

She also says a new town hall was desperately needed. The building that the town is currently in is more than 50 years old. It was originally a school.

“I heard some conversation early on, ‘why do we need a new town hall?’ We desperately need a new town hall,” said Mayor Page.

“We’ve had storms where the ceiling tiles were falling on employees,” she said.

Pahe calls the new town hall a building for the people. The building has larger court and council meeting rooms and an emergency operations center. There is also a wing for the police department, its investigation unit, and has 24-hour access.

Another portion of the building is dedicated to town operations and services…

“Having everyone in one place makes us collaborative and makes us better to serve the citizens,” said Page.

The town considered other locations for the new town hall, but after hearing from the community, they decided to stay in the same spot on Ann Edwards Lane.

“Throughout the whole concept, the whole design, this was all about the community. A lot of community involvement. What did people want? What did people need?” she said.

The next phase of construction will include adding a park and a gymnasium to the complex.

“This will be a park for the people. This will be a space that people really want to be,” Page said.