DRIVE TIME ALERT: Accident on the Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to a traffic accident on the Ravenel Bridge.

According to Charleston County Dispatchers, The Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments along with Charleston County EMS responded to the SB lanes of the Ravenel Bridge on Monday, June 26 at 7:41 a.m.

Our crews on scene say they noticed an SUV flipped on its side, another car was slammed into the median.

We are working to learn more details, including the extent of any injuries, from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

