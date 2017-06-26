Day 4 – News 2 Viewer Trip

We have made our way safely to Great Falls, Montana as we end Day 4 of our News2 Viewer trip to Glacier, Yellowstone, and the Grand Tetons! It’s been another day filled with fun and beautiful sights! First surprise of the day as we stopped for lunch at the Summit House Restaurant near Glacier National Park was running into a group from Charleston in the lobby of the restaurant! Certainly a small world we live in. After lunch, it was time to head to the Going to the Sun road inside of our cool “Red Jammers”….Margaret was an awesome driver, and gave us plenty of great information to take with us! Hope you enjoy the photos from today! Tuesday, it’s on to more cool things to do and see!

