Day 3 – News 2 Viewer Trip

Day 3 of our Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Tetons News2 Viewer trip is in the books! We arrived at the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish, Montana this morning after a day and night train trip from Seattle. The scenery along the way was amazing, and even though it was tough to sleep on the train, it was a great time for our group to get to know each other. Whitefish is a quaint Montana town with lots to do, including the gondola ride at the Whitefish Mountain Resort….After a night at the lodge, it’s off to Glacier National Park in the morning! More photos to come!
News 2 Viewer Trip – Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Tetons
