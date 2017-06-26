Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride

By Published:
In this June 24, 2017, image made from a video provided by Leeann Winchell, a 14-year-old girl falls from an amusement park ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, N.Y. After she lost her grip on the slow-moving gondola ride Saturday she fell into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered under the ride to catch her before she hit the ground. The teen, from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. (Leeann Winchell via AP)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride.

Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the “Sky Ride” gondola. The girl’s little brother was sitting beside her and screamed for help.

Howard says he stood under the girl and promised he’d catch her. She lost her grip and she fell on top of him. Winchell says she caught the girl’s head and they all tumbled to the ground.

Howard was treated and released for a back injury. The girl remained hospitalized Sunday. Her brother was uninjured.

Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order. The park said in a statement that the accident “does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride.”

