Berkeley County sex offender in jail after being featured on News 2’s Monday’s Most Wanted segment

Tonight we have an update on a sex offender who has refused to let authorities know where he is located numerous times.

We first told you about Jerry Shuler back in April on our Monday’s Most Wanted segment.

Back in 1990 Shuler was convicted of performing a lewd act on a minor. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said, “The subject is a mandatory reporting sex-offender. In May 2015 he was supposed to report and notified to report and he did not report. This is his third time. We’re charging him with third offense of not reporting.”

He did not report, so News 2 featured him on the April 24th Monday’s Most Wanted. On June 3rd, Berkeley County deputies arrested him.

He’s currently staying at the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner. He is in jail on a $75,000 bond.

