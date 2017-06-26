Authorities respond to reported gas leak downtown

Published:

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Charleston City Fire is responding to reports of gas leak at Spring Street and Courtenay Drive in downtown Charleston.

According to Charleston County dispatch, Charleston City Police are assisting.

