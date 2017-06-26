Authorities respond to reported gas leak downtown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Charleston City Fire is responding to reports of gas leak at Spring Street and Courtenay Drive in downtown Charleston.

According to Charleston County dispatch, Charleston City Police are assisting.

Be sure to turn into News 2 Today with Brad Franko and Octavia Mitchell starting at 4:30 Tuesday morning for updates.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.