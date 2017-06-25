Lowcountry Blueberry Jam and Blueberry Festival

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The 7th annual Lowcountry Blueberry Jame and Blueberry Festival is happening on Sunday, June 25 from noon to 6 PM at Blue Pearl Farms (9760 Randall Rd. McClellanville).

There will be music by Travelin’ Kine, and The Cane Creek String Band. Culinary Row will spotlight 10 chefs and suggest wine and beer pairings with their dishes. There will also be activities for kids, honey tasting, and blueberry treats. There’s even a blueberry toss where one person throws and another has to catch the blueberry in their mouth.

No pets, outside alcohol or coolers allowed. Blankets and chairs can be set up next to Cypress Pond. Tickets are $10 for adults, children 15 and under are free.