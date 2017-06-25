Field of Honor displayed on Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Daniel Island Exchange Club is hosting the Field of Honor display from June 25th to July 5th. Hundreds of full sized flags will decorate the lawn of River Landing Park to honor military, veterans, and first responders.

The community can sponsor a flag for $25 to honor those who have become heroes through service and sacrifice. At the end of the event, flag sponsors will get to keep the flag, or it can be donated back to the Exchange Club to be displayed at next year’s event. To sponsor a flag, click here. Proceeds will benefit veteran programs of One80 Place.

Visiting the display is free.