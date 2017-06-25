Body of missing USC student found in Peru

(WJBF/WSPA) – The body of a missing man has been found in South America, according to a USC spokesperson.

24-year-old Seth Thomas was a second-year medical student at the University of South Carolina.

He was on a short-term medical mission in Peru where he was working with a non-profit to improve women’s health.

Thomas was working through a clinical program at Augusta University.

Friday afternoon, he went on a hike by himself in the Andes Mountains.

He was scheduled to return from his hike before sundown.

While specific details are not available at this time, indications are that he died in a hiking accident, USC says.

Friends and law enforcement had been searching for him since yesterday afternoon.

Thomas was scheduled to return to the United States next week.

The U.S. Embassy in Peru assisted in the search efforts.

“It is so tragic that someone who was dedicating his life to help those in need was taken from us before he could achieve his life’s dreams,” said USC President Harris Pastides.

Counselors will be available on USC’s campus for students, faculty, and staff.

