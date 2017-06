CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Robby Tracy has been located and is in custody.

Robby Tracy has been located and is in custody. Baby Braydin is safe! #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) June 25, 2017

The Charleston County Sheriff’s was searching for 30-year-old Robby Tracy. He is wanted for Domestic Violence. Authorities say he was driving a gray F-150 and had his 8 month old baby with him.

Please help locating Robby Tracy, 30yoa, wanted for Domestic Violence. Driving gry F150 and has his 8mnth old baby with him. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/rVap3kcVbd — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) June 25, 2017