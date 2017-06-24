Truck vandalized and owner hit by vehicle in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Officials have charged a woman for vandalizing a vehicle and injuring its owner Saturday morning in Downtown Charleston.

The incident happened around 11 am at the intersection of Murray Blvd and E Battery, where police say a woman stopped her car in the roadway and tore a Confederate tag from the front of a pick up.

The owner of the pick up was attempting to get the woman’s tag when she backed into him, causing a minor injury to his knee. According to police, the victim says the injury was unintentional. He was treated and released by EMS.

Officers have charged 43-year-old Ann Lee Walters of Charleston with vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.