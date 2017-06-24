Teen dies after John’s Island house fire

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C (WCBD)– Officials say a teenager has died after a fire on John’s Island Saturday morning.

At around 11:32 am, emergency officials responded to a possible structure fire on Grimshaw Road. When they arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire and smoke venting from the front of a mobile home structure.

Fire personnel began an interior attack on the fire and began a primary search of the structure. They located a teen aged male in a rear bedroom and brought him out of the structure. EMS transported him to a local hospital where the victim died.

The identity of the victim is not yet known, but the Coroner’s Office is expected to release additional information at a later time.

St. John’s Fire District, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Charleston County EMS all responded to the incident. Crews were on scene until 3 pm.

The fire is under investigation by the St. John’s Fire Marshal Division and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.