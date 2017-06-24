Skateboarder reportedly hit and injured by drunk driver

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– North Charleston Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Rivers Avenue.

22-year-old Ebony Jones is charged with felony DUI. According to the Al Cannon Detention Center website, Jones was also charged with Driving Under Suspension and Open Container

Officials say they responded to Rivers Ave near McMillan Ave shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Reports say officers arrived and located the pedestrian laying in the roadway and the vehicle driver inside her vehicle.

Both the driver and pedestrian were transported to MUSC for treatment .

The pedestrian was reportedly crossing Rivers Avenue on a skateboard when the vehicle collided with him.

The investigation is ongoing.