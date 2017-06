NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston Police officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash shortly before 10 PM Friday, June 23. It was on Rivers Avenue near McMillan Avenue, and when officers arrived they saw a pedestrian lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was crossing Rivers Avenue on a skateboard when the vehicle hit him. Police say the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were both transported to MUSC.

