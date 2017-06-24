Last chance to buy Girl Scout cookies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local Girl Scouts will be holding a “Last Chance Cookie Sale” on Saturday, June 24 from 10 AM- 2 PM, or until they are sold out.

It’s taking place at the Girl Scout Headquarters, 7257 Cross County Road, North Charleston. Cookies will be sold by the case only, which is 12 boxes for $48. If you buy four cases, the fifth is free. Most varieties of the cookies are in stock, but availability is limited. Payment is accepted through cash, check, or credit card. To pre-order cookies, you can call Deborah at 843-552-9910.