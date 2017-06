JOHNS ISLAND, S.C (WCBD)– Officials are on the scene of a fire in Johns Island.

A structure fire was reported Saturday morning on Grimshaw Road.

According to an official tweet, St. Johns Fire responded to the scene shortly before noon.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and EMS also responded.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says there are injuries reported.

Crews were still on scene just after 3 pm.

We’ve reached out to officials for more information.