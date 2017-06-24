Goose Creek burglary suspects arrested

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)– The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on burglary and drug charges. The suspects were out on bond in a previous burglary case.

On Friday, officials responded to a residential burglary on Harbour Lake Drive in unincorporated Goose Creek. One of the burglars was reported to have a firearm. Police say the burglars fled when they arrived.

Police tracked them to apartments on nearby South Cranford Road where they arrested two suspects at their apartment. The Goose Creek Police Department assisted with a K9 Track.

Both 20-year-old Stephon Robert Brown and 18-year-old Eric Lamont Branch are charged First Degree Burglary. Brown is also charged with Possession of Schedule II drugs.

Police say Brown had a bag of 27 Xanex tablets, which is a schedule II controlled substance for which he did not have a prescription.

Officials also located numerous items from previous burglaries in the area. They are working to get in contact with the owners of the recovered property.