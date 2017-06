CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–This week’s winner is Riggins, the the chocolate Labrador. He proudly sports his Redskins collar while he enjoys his ‘Dog Day at the beach!’

This video was sent in by Linda and Dave Lockhart.

If you want your pet to be a star on News 2, you can submit a photo or video by clicking here. Winners will be announced during the Saturday and Sunday morning shows