Adaptive fishing tournament happening at Colonial Lake

By Published:

Adaptive Expeditions is holding the “Chucktown Redfish Roundup”, the first universally-accessible saltwater fishing tournament in the United States on Saturday, June 24. It’s happening at Colonial Lake, and before the event 40 Redfish will be released into the lake for the competition. Spokesman for the tournament, Alex Jackson, says often fishing tournaments are not accessible to people with impaired mobility, because it can be challenging for them to get onto a beach or pier to participate.

Saturday’s event is expected to have close to 200 competitors. Registration is $50 on site from 8:30-9:45 AM at the corner of the lake near Broad/Rutledge Streets. That fee is reduced 50% if the participant can show a current disability parking placard with their photo and/or legal name. Top prize is $1,000.

Adaptive Expeditions holds other events and competitions throughout the year. For a list of upcoming events, click here.

