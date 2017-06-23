University of South Carolina raises tuition

The University of South Carolina is raising tuition again, with its president saying the system needs more money from lawmakers to stop driving up the cost of college on families.

Trustees on Friday approved the increase of 3 percent or more across all of the university’s campuses.

University President Harris Pastides said in a statement he feels legislators are more willing to consider more money for higher education. But that listening hasn’t translated into additional funding for the schools.

South Carolina changed governors this year. Gov. Nikki Haley said for much of her six years in office that colleges and universities needed to spend less and more wisely instead of reflexively raising tuition.

The university says tuition increases over the past seven years have all been below the inflation rate.