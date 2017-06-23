University of South Carolina raises tuition

By Published:

The University of South Carolina is raising tuition again, with its president saying the system needs more money from lawmakers to stop driving up the cost of college on families.

Trustees on Friday approved the increase of 3 percent or more across all of the university’s campuses.

University President Harris Pastides said in a statement he feels legislators are more willing to consider more money for higher education. But that listening hasn’t translated into additional funding for the schools.

South Carolina changed governors this year. Gov. Nikki Haley said for much of her six years in office that colleges and universities needed to spend less and more wisely instead of reflexively raising tuition.

The university says tuition increases over the past seven years have all been below the inflation rate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s