That Summer Book Sale to be held Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Friends of the Library will hold its That Summer Book on June 23-25.

The sale takes place at the Charleston County Main Library branch and boasts a vast collection of more than 20,000 books sorted by subject, and hundreds of media titles, according to organizers.

Books, DVDs, and CDs will be available with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardback books. Children’s books start at just $0.50. Special pricing takes place on Sunday.

Last year’s annual sale raised more than $12,000, and the Friends hope to exceed that amount.

All proceeds raised at the book sale go directly to the Charleston County Public Library System.

TIMES AND SCHEDULES

· Friday, June 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

· Saturday, June 24 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

· Sunday, June 19 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

· Admission is free.