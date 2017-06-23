State House leader seeks end of education funding case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – House Speaker Jay Lucas has asked South Carolina’s high court to either end its oversight over a 24-year-old case on adequate education funding or release the House from further orders.

Lucas said in a filing Thursday the House has proven its willingness to comply with the state Supreme Court’s demand to fix the education system. He noted many House proposals have gotten stuck in the Senate.

Justices ruled in 2014 that students in poor, rural districts lack educational opportunities.

Last fall, justices ordered the Legislature and districts that initially sued in 1993 to submit progress reports by June 30.

It’s the second round of reports required from legislators.

Lucas argues justices can’t legally act as a “super-legislature” by evaluating legislative policy proposals.