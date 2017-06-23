South Carolina teens charged with vandalizing church

BATESBURG, S.C. (AP) – Two South Carolina teens have been arrested after police say they broke into and vandalized a church.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department tells local media that the boys, both 17 years old, are accused of breaking into Bethlehem Baptist Church in Batesburg Monday night.

According to the incident report, “the entire inside of the church had been vandalized.” The boys had spray-painted obscene graffiti onto the walls, piano, and organ. Floor adhesives and cleaners were completely emptied and poured on the floors and walls. Office papers were strewn about.

Detectives say they believe the teens also stole and broke a golf cart nearby.

Each teen faces several charges, including second-degree burglary and malicious injury to a place of worship.