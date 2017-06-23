Roper St. Francis breaks ground on Berkeley County hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Roper St. Francis broke ground on it’s new Berkeley County Hospital Thursday afternoon.

This is the first hospital in the county since 1975. There has not been a baby born in a hospital in the county in 42 years.

Residents have had to drive to Charleston County or Dorchester County for any services provided by a hospital.

There will be a hospital as well as medical offices on the nearly 100 acre property. The hospital will offer laboratory diagnostics, a labor and delivery center, and a 24- hour emergency room.

Roper St. Francis says the Berkeley Hospital is expected to provide 285 jobs.