Recent carriage heat regulations being put to the test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Earlier this year a City of Charleston subcommittee passed a new set of regulations for carriage horse operators.

The plan lowers the temperature and heat index limits for horse drawn carriages.

The changes include the halting of tours after four consecutive readings of 95 degrees, each 15 minutes apart. The previous regulations required horses to be pulled off the street at 98 degrees.

Horses can then resume work after two consecutive readings of a lower temperature.

They also lowered the maximum heat index from 125 degrees to 110 degrees.

Benjamin Doyle with Palmetto Carriage Works says they are preparing to feel the impact of the changes.

“We will absolutely see less tours and in order to make that up we will have to move into the nights,” said Benjamin Doyle.