MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Pitt Street Pharmacy is celebrating eighty years in business.

You can help celebrate from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

We’re told the entire pharmacy will be transformed into an old-time carnival complete with games, and even a kissing booth.

There will also be food trucks and snow cones by Pelican Snocones available.

Wholly Cow Ice Cream is also giving one scoop for free to each person.