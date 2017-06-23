Person in custody following police chase in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is in custody following what police are calling a “brief vehicle pursuit” Friday morning.

According to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor, officers were involved in a brief vehicle pursuit, following an attempted traffic stop in the area of Rebecca St.

The suspect crashed into a home at 2162 Van Buren.

No injuries were reported.

We are working to learn the name of the suspect from the North Charleston Police Department.

