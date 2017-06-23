McConnell faces hunt for GOP votes for Senate health bill

By Published:
Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. arrives on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Now he’s facing his next challenge – persuading enough Republicans to back the measure.

Passage would move President Donald Trump and the GOP closer to one of their marquee pledges – erasing Obama’s 2010 statute. But a defeat would be a bitter and damaging blow to Trump and his party.

McConnell drafted the measure after spending weeks seeking middle ground between conservatives seeking an aggressive repeal of Obama’s statute and centrists warning about going too far.

The bill would cut and redesign the Medicaid program for low-income and disabled people. It would erase taxes on higher earners and the medical industry that helped Obama’s law expand coverage by roughly 20 million Americans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s