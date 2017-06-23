London tower fire began in fridge, cladding was unsafe

LONDON (AP) – British police investigating the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London in which 79 people are believed to have died say the blaze started in a fridge freezer. They added that insulation and tiles recovered from the building have failed fire safety tests.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack says officers have seized documents in the investigation into the fire.

“What we are being told at the moment by the Building Research Establishment is that the cladding and insulation failed all safety tests,” she told reporters Friday.