JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Charleston

Credit: Robby Taylor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A JetBlue flight en route to Fort Lauderdale made an emergency landing in Charleston, Friday morning.

Details are limited but we do know the flight originated from White Plains, New York.

JetBlue #913 declared an emergency after smoke was found in the cockpit, according to officials with the Charleston Aviation Authority.

All 97 people on board were evacuated as a precaution.

