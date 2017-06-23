Hummus with pine nuts recalled over possible listeria contamination

Three brands of hummus produced by House of Thaller are being recalled for potential listeria contamination. All three brands — Fresh Foods Market, Lantana and Marketside — have pine nuts on top and come in 10-ounce packages.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based House of Thaller is recalling the hummus products because ingredient supplier HVF Inc. informed the company that the roasted pine nuts may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed from April 18 to June 13 in the United States and on April 20 in Canada.

Lantana white bean hummus with pine nut and herb topping. Fresh Foods Market artisan hummus with pine nuts.

