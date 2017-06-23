Deadlocked jury told to try again at cop’s trial

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jurors in the murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer charged in the fatal traffic stop shooting of an unarmed black motorist say they are deadlocked, but a judge told them to keep deliberating.

The Hamilton County jury announced that it couldn’t reach a verdict Friday on the fifth day of deliberations.

Prosecutors and the defense agree that Officer Ray Tensing shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015.

The 27-year-old Tensing testified he feared he was going to be killed. Prosecutors said repeatedly the evidence contradicted Tensing’s story.

His first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked.

The shooting is among those across the nation that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks.