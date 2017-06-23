Deadlocked jury told to try again at cop’s trial

By Published:
Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jurors in the murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer charged in the fatal traffic stop shooting of an unarmed black motorist say they are deadlocked, but a judge told them to keep deliberating.

The Hamilton County jury announced that it couldn’t reach a verdict Friday on the fifth day of deliberations.

Prosecutors and the defense agree that Officer Ray Tensing shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015.

The 27-year-old Tensing testified he feared he was going to be killed. Prosecutors said repeatedly the evidence contradicted Tensing’s story.

His first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked.

The shooting is among those across the nation that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks.

