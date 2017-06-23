Accident on Folly Road knocks out power to hundreds

Car crashes into utility pole on Folly Road View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WCBD/Chris Belk Credit: WCBD/Chris Belk Credit: WCBD/Chris Belk Credit: WCBD/Chris Belk

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to an accident involving a car vs power pole on Folly Road, Friday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Charleston Police and Fire, as well as Charleston County EMS, responded to the accident at Needlegrass and Folly Roads at 2:40 a.m. on June 23.

Right now, more than 3,500 people are without power, according to SCE&G.

The utility expects power to be fully restored by 4:30 a.m.