2 injured in accidents on the Cosgrove Bridge

Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD)- Two People were taken to the hospital in separate but close accidents on the Cosgrove Bridge.

The first accident happened at 6:57 p.m.

North Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the two car accident.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The second accident happened at 7:05 p.m.

City police, North Charleston fire, and EMS responded to the two car crash.

One person was taken to the hospital in this accident as well.

We will bring you more information on this story as information becomes available.

