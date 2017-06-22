Swift acquittal for former Milwaukee cop charged in shooting

Former Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown appears in Milwaukee County Court on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Milwaukee. A jury on Wednesday acquitted Heaggan-Brown of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of Sylville Smith, a 23-year-old black man, on Aug. 13, 2016. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

MILWAUKEE (AP) – A jury in Milwaukee needed only two days to clear a former police officer in the on-duty shooting of a black man last year that ignited riots on the city’s north side.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was acquitted of reckless homicide Wednesday in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Smith fled the officer with a gun, and was shot twice.

The case turned on whether Smith was defenseless after Heaggan-Brown’s first shot hit him in the arm as he appeared to be tossing his gun over a fence. The second hit him in the chest. Defense attorneys argued that Heaggan-Brown had to make a split-second decision.

Smith’s family members reacted with outrage to the verdict, and their attorney immediately announced a civil lawsuit against the former officer and the city.

Heaggan-Brown was fired two months following the shooting after he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault, but the jury heard nothing about the other case.

