Police: Man kidnapped family at gunpoint, forced them to take him shopping at Target

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a family at gunpoint and forced them to take him shopping.

Media outlets report, Durham police say on Tuesday 29-year-old Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the door of a house in the West End neighborhood asking for money. A resident gave Rollins money, but police say he then used a gun to force the residents – a man, woman and two children – out of the house and into their vehicle.

Owens allegedly made the driver take him to a convenience store, then a Target where a victim managed to ask an employee for help.

Owens is charged in connection with three other robbery cases, two of which involved kidnapping.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.