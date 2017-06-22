Otto Warmbier to be laid to rest

Otto Warmbier will be laid to rest Thursday, June 22. He’s the American college student who died Monday, June 19 days after being released from North Korea.

Warmbier was arrested in January 2016 while on a study abroad travel tour.

The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group.

He was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labor. His family says it was told he had been in a coma since soon after his sentencing.