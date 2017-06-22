One person shot in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- One person is in the hospital after a shooting in North Charleston.

According to authorities, it happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2200 block area of Mott Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was described as conscious and alert.

He would not provide officers any information on the suspect.

