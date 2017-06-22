Murder suspect arrested in Adams Run

Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Darnell Lamar Eddington, 30, of Adams Run, at his address. Eddington was wanted on May 3, 2017, murder of Kenneth Dent.

He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On May 3, 2017, Kenneth Dent was shot at 5349 Jupiter Hill Road. Witnesses observed a sawed-off shotgun in Eddington’s hands prior to the shooting and saw Eddington with blood on his shoes coming from the area where the victim was located. Eddington threatened the witnesses with harm if they told anyone what they saw or heard.

On May 3, deputies responded to the Jupiter Hill Road address in reference to suspicious calls indicating a dead body was at the residence. When deputies arrived with the home owner, they located a deceased male behind the residence. Through the investigation, it was determined that the man, 26-year-old Kenneth Dent, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Mr. Eddington will have a Bond Hearing tomorrow morning at 10 am. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the public’s help with tips on the investigation and arrest of Eddington.