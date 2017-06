MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Governor Henry McMaster is heading to Myrtle Beach. McMaster will be in the Grand Strand on Thursday, June 22.

He’s expected to meet with law enforcement to talk about policing options after five shootings in three days.

Myrtle Beach police say they’re having a hard time investigating the shootings because many witnesses and victims won’t cooperate.

They’re emphasizing how important it is to speak up if you see anything you think is suspicious.