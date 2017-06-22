Man found beaten to death; family offering reward for information

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a man found dead inside of a downtown Charleston home in 2016 is now offering a reward for information.

Authorities say on Saturday, July 2, Gerald Lee Dilligard was beaten to death in his bedroom on Rosemont Street. His body was found by his father.

Dilligard died of blunt force trauma, according to the Charleston County Coroner.

Dilligard’s family is offering $1000, in addition to the reward offered by Crime Stoppers, for a total of $3000.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

