Man arrested in ‘pizzagate’ incident in DC to be sentenced

By Published:
Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, of Salisbury, North Carolina, surrenders to police Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Washington. Welch, who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza place, fired an assault rifle inside the restaurant on Sunday. No one was injured. (Sathi Soma via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A man who walked into a District of Columbia pizza restaurant with an assault rifle, intent on investigating internet rumors dubbed “pizzagate,” is scheduled to be sentenced.

Edgar Maddison Welch is set to be sentenced Thursday at a hearing in federal court in Washington. In a court document filed ahead of the hearing, his attorney asked that he be sentenced to 1½ years in prison. Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 4½ years.

Welch acknowledged as part of a guilty plea in March that he entered the Comet Ping Pong restaurant Dec. 4 with an AR-15 assault weapon and a revolver. He also acknowledged driving to the restaurant from North Carolina to investigate a conspiracy theory about Democrats harboring child sex slaves there.

No one was injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s